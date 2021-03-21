Home / India News / 'No reason to link everything to RSS': Hosabale on Rawat's 'ripped jeans' remark
india news

'No reason to link everything to RSS': Hosabale on Rawat's 'ripped jeans' remark

The newly appointed Uttarakhand chief minister recently stirred a row by saying that women wearing ripped jeans send a wrong message to society and children.
Posted by Prashasti Singh | ANI, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh newly-elected General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale

RSS General Secretary Dattatray Hosabale on Saturday said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat is capable of answering on his 'ripped jeans' remark and added that there is no reason to link everything to the RSS.

"The person, whose name you took, is capable of answering. People express views. Whether it's right or wrong is something which must be asked of them. No reason to link everything to RSS," he said when asked to comment on Rawat's 'ripped jeans' remark.

The newly appointed Uttarakhand chief minister recently stirred a row by saying that women wearing ripped jeans send a wrong message to society and children.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun, Rawat said that he was shocked to meet a woman, who runs an NGO, wearing ripped jeans on a flight with her kids. "What kind of message are we giving out to society," he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Turn Bengaluru into Delhi, gherao city from all sides, Tikait tells farmers

Covid-19 LIVE updates: India records sharp rise in cases, Maharashtra worst-hit

Mumbai Covid-19: No need to wait for vaccination's scheduled date, rules BMC

Cong MPs ‘dissociate’ from Parl panel report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tirath singh rawat rashtriya swayamsevask sangh
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP