No relief for Himachal Pradesh as IMD issues 'yellow' alert till Friday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Himachal Pradesh predicting moderate to heavy rainfall amid threats of flash flood and landslide that has ravaged the hill state. The regional weather office said there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in parts of some districts across the state.

An uprooted tree that caused the blockage of a road being removed by the authority after heavy monsoon rainfall, in Shimla.(PTI)

"There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in parts of the districts of Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Una, Bilaspur and Kangra. We have issued a yellow alert for 24 and 25 August...," IMD Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma told news agency ANI.

Sharma, however, said that the state will get some relief from August 26 onwards.

The IMD scientist said Himachal Pradesh received 804mm rainfall from June till August, 41 per cent more rainfall than usual. Lahaul Spiti was the only exception with less than normal rainfall.

“Shimla has the most departure of 103%. Bilaspur has seen 86% more rainfall. August saw 10% more rainfall than usual and the most was in Mandi and Bilaspur.”

"From 26 August, the weather will change. Districts of plains and middle areas will receive light to moderate rains... From 26 to 30 August, the activity will reduce...," he said.

This monsoon season, Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing frequent cloudbursts and landslides that have claimed many lives, washed away vehicles and destroyed buildings. A total of 30 routes including Mandi, Kullu and Dharmshala have been suspended owing to heavy rains in the state, according to an order from the state transport department.

On Thursday, at least eight vacant buildings crumbled under a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district. The buildings in Kullu’s Anni town were vacant because they had developed cracks and were declared unsafe last week. As a result, when they collapsed on Thursday, there were no deaths, though at least 238 people have died in climate-related tragedies since the onset of the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh this year.

”These buildings were already in vulnerable condition following the heavy rainfall on August 15… There were no casualties… I have been told that three to four more buildings are in vulnerable condition…,” Kullu additional district magistrate Ashwini Kumar told news agency ANI.

