Rahul Gandhi's conviction not injustice: Gujarat HC refuses relief in 2019 case

In a major setback to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Gujarat high court on Friday dismissed his review petition and refused to stay his conviction in the 2019 Modi surname case. If Rahul Gandhi's conviction were stayed, he might have been reinstated in the Lok Sabha. The Gujarat high court in its final order on Friday said there are at least eight other criminal defamation complaints pending against Rahul Gandhi.

No relief for Rahul Gandhi, Gujarat HC refuses to stay conviction in Modi surname case

Rahul Gandhi 2019 case: A timeline

Justice Hemant Prachchak delivered the verdict and said, “Even after the present case, some more cases filed against him. One such is filed by grandson of Veer Savarkar. In anyway, conviction would not result in any injustice.”

A stay on conviction is not a rule but an exception, the high court observed. It said Rahul Gandhi has been seeking a stay on his conviction on "absolutely non-existent grounds".

"The BJP was quick to welcome the verdict as BJP national spokesperson Shezzad Poonawalla tweeted 'Satyameva Jayate'. "After Sessions Court now High Court dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s petition. Makes stinging findings and observations. Rahul Gandhi is a serial offender & instead of apologising to the OBC Samaj the Congress continues to brazen it out," Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted as the first reaction coming from the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi Modi surname case: What does the Gujarat HC order mean

The Gujarat high court order means there is no immediate relief for Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Modi surname case. Rahul Gandhi now has the option to approach the Supreme Court against the high court order.

Travesty of Justice: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala

Rahul Gandhi is being punished for "exposing the deceit and swindling of public money", Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the verdict will be studied by the party and Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi will hold a press conference at 3pm. "The judgement only redoubled our resolve to pursue the matter further," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

What is the Modi surname case?

In 2019, while campaigning in Karnataka's Kolar for the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi said, "Why all thieves have Modi surname in common?". Gujarat MLA Purnesh Modi filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for the comment -- for hurting the Modi community. The proceedings of the case sped up this year and Rahul Gandhi was convicted in the defamation case. He was sentenced to two years in jail. Following his conviction, he lost his Parliament membership.

