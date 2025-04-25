No reply from Pakistan Rangers to BSF’s latest request for release of constable

Pakistan Rangers did not respond to the Border Security Force’s (BSF) latest request on Friday morning seeking a flag meeting to secure the release of Purnab Kumar Shaw – the BSF constable who has been detained in Pakistan since Wednesday afternoon. Shaw was guarding a group of local farmers harvesting wheat across the cobra fence in Mamdot block, Ferozepur. (ANI photo)

Shaw, who had recently joined duty at the Indo-Punjab border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, had accidentally crossed the border while assisting border villagers (farmers) working in the fields near the zero line on Wednesday and was taken by the Pakistan border guarding force.

“This morning, Pakistan Rangers did not respond to the request for the flag meeting. Our teams were at the border with the flag, which is the norm, but they did not come. We have informed the headquarters. Efforts are on to secure the BSF trooper’s release,” an official aware of the matter said adding that two meetings on Wednesday and Thursday were inconclusive.

Shaw, a resident of Hooghly in West Bengal, who was posted with an ad-hoc team at the Indo-Punjab border since April 10, was wearing his uniform and on duty when he inadvertently crossed the border.

“Beyond the fence there is a small pillar, which is the border. It is an invisible line ahead of the fence. We have border fence only on the Indian side. The constable was new to the area and accidentally crossed the invisible line. BSF has always returned unarmed foreigners who cross the border accidentally. Just last month, one such Pakistan national was returned,” the officer added.

The incident –– which came to light on Thursday –– came amid heightened alert at the international border with Pakistan and on a day when India unveiled a raft of punitive diplomatic measures against Pakistan over the brazen terror attack near Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists.

Shaw was guarding a group of local farmers harvesting wheat across the cobra fence in Mamdot block, Ferozepur district when he strayed across the border. Officials said Shaw was in uniform and carrying his G2 service rifle, three magazines and 60 rounds when he was detained.

Shaw’s wife Rajni appealed to the West Bengal government and the Centre to ensure her husband’s safe return.

“I came to know from one of his colleagues who just informed me that he has been held by Pakistani soldiers and that flag meetings were going on to bring him back. I would appeal to the state and Union government to ensure that my husband returns home safely at the earliest,” she told reporters on Thursday evening.

Security officials familiar with the developments have said that such incidents occurred in the past and were usually resolved through flag meetings and mutual understanding.

“There are agricultural fields belonging to residents of border villages beyond the fence which is usually within 150m of the invisible border. The gates of the fences covering the fields are opened at specific times and the BSF jawans accompany the farmers. During one such exercise, the trooper inadvertently crossed the border and was taken by Pakistan Rangers. The farmers were not taken,” an official aware of the matter said on Thursday.