Terrorist’s accomplice killed, two security men injured in Bandipora encounter

An overground worker of terrorists was killed, while two security force personnel were injured in an encounter in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said. The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists opened fire on the security forces in Bandipora on Friday. (File photo)

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kulnar Bazipora in Bandipora district following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists opened fire on the security forces.

A terrorist’s accomplice and two policemen were injured in the firing, the officials said, adding the injured aide later succumbed to injuries.