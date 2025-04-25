Terrorist’s accomplice killed, two security men injured in Bandipora encounter
Apr 25, 2025 12:42 PM IST
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kulnar Bazipora in Bandipora district following information about the presence of terrorists in the area.
An overground worker of terrorists was killed, while two security force personnel were injured in an encounter in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kulnar Bazipora in Bandipora district following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, the officials said.
They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists opened fire on the security forces.
A terrorist’s accomplice and two policemen were injured in the firing, the officials said, adding the injured aide later succumbed to injuries.
