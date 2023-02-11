Are Indians trapped in earthquake-hit Turkey? Envoy gives rescue work updates

There are around 3,000 Indians present in Turkey currently and not many of them are in earthquake-affected areas, whereas many have moved out, Indian ambassador to Turkey Virander Paul said on Saturday. He added that there is no information on Indians being trapped so far following the country's deadliest earthquake in two decades.

Paul further briefed about the ongoing search and rescue operation that is being conducted by the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). “Situation is very dynamic, everyday we come across new requirements. As far as India is concerned, we remain responsive towards the needs of people here,” the ambassador was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Paul visited one of the field hospitals set up by the Army in Turkey's Hatay.

“Ambassador Dr. ViranderPaul, with the Indian Army team at the Iskenderun Field Hospital in Hatay. Hundreds of Turks are being treated every day in the hospital, which was put into operation hours after the earthquakes. This is a remarkable indicator of VasudhaivaKutumbakam,” said the official Twitter account of Indian embassy in Turkey.

Earlier, Turkish ambassador to India Firat Sunel shared a heartfelt note on Twitter to thank Indians for donating around 100 blankets for the victims.

India launched a drive to extend assistance to Turkey and Syria, Operation Dost, in the aftermath of a series of earthquakes and aftershocks that have reportedly killed over 24,000 people.

