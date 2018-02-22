No scissors at hand, Murli Manohar Joshi pulls away ribbon to inaugurate Kanpur event

Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi was visibly upset on Thursday after officials delayed bringing a pair of scissors for an inauguration event in Kanpur. Joshi pulled the ribbon away in a huff and left the place.

The Kanpur MP pulled up the officials as he had to wait for more than three minutes for the scissors to cut the ribbon for inaugurating a solar light panel in the collectorate office.

Pulling away the ribbon from the pole, Joshi announced that the inauguration was done.

“Are you the organiser here? What sort of a behaviour is this? You are a mannerless person,” he was heard saying.

“Is this how things work. I’ve done it now,” he said.

Joshi then left the place saying, “No scissors required now.”

#WATCH Senior BJP leader and MP Dr.Murli Manohar Joshi scolds official after no scissors were there for cutting of ribbon during inauguration of a solar light panel in Kanpur Collectorate pic.twitter.com/wB39B4sSLw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2018

District magistrate (Kanpur), Surendra Singh admitted that Joshi was angry because of the delay in bringing the scissors.

“He undid the ribbon with his hands,” Singh said, adding, “he scolded the officials as there were no scissors”.

Singh claimed that the scissors could not found as they were kept under something.

He said a written explanation has been sought from the additional DM (City), Satish Pal and office bearers concerned of the organisation for their negligence.

“The action will be taken against those officials found guilty,” Singh added.