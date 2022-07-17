No stone pelting outside Naveen Jindal's residence, clarify Delhi Police

Hours after former BJP leader Naveen Jindal claimed on Twitter that a police van stationed outside his Delhi residence came under stone pelting on Saturday night, the Delhi Police clarified that no such incident took place. The back glass of the van broke due to a spinning stone from the wheel of a passing vehicle. "All are advised not to propagate false information," the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

On Sunday morning, Naveen Jindal, the former BJP spokesperson who was expelled from the party after his comments on the Prophet, tweeted photos of a PCR van with the rear glass broken. "In the past month, I have given it in writing that my family has life threat by Islamic jihadists. A PCR with police was stationed outside my residence. Jihadists broke the rear glass of the car and gave a message," he tweeted urging Delhi Police to ensure his and his family's safety. The police dismissed the claim and explained how the glass was broken and asked everyone on social media to not propagate false information.

Last month, Naveen Jindal demanded additional security for himself and his family members after a Hindu tailor was beheaded in Jaipur for his post supporting Nupur Sharma's controversial comment in the Prophet. Jindal said he was receiving death threats via emails which also included the video of the 'beheading' incident. Delhi Police said Jindal was provided with adequate security.

Jindal's Y security cover was withdrawn in September last year. He said he has been currently provided with only two policemen although he felt "real danger" after the Udaipur incident. "I live with my wife and mother. I have shifted my children to some other place since the threats were issued to me. I have to often go out when I am exposed to any eventuality as only one policeman accompanies me while the other stays back at my house," he said at the time of Udaipur incident.

