No, Supreme Court is not expanding with three more branches, clarifies govt

The government has clarified that the viral news that the Supreme Court is opening more branches in Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata, doing rounds on social media, is fake.“A forwarded message is being shared on WhatsApp claiming that the government has decided to expand the branches of the Supreme Court of India to three more locations. This claim is fake. No such decision has been taken by the government,” PIB tweeted.

The fact-checking arm of PIB called PIB fact check was launched in December 2019 with the objective of identifying misinformation related to the government's policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms. It has handles on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. PIB fact check has so far successfully debunked many untrue WhatsApp forwards and social media posts.

PIB also shared an image of the message that is circulating on messaging platform WhatsApp along with the fact check tweet. "Now Supreme Court in Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata. Congratulations to our Prime Minister Mr Modi. The Central Government has decided to expand the branches of the Supreme Court to three locations, Chennai, Mumbai and Calcutta, for the first time since India's independence..." the viral message read.

“The Supreme Court branch in Chennai is considered to be beneficial not only to the people of Tamil Nadu but also to the people living in other southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala. Lawyers and the people of Tamil Nadu have been expressing their appreciation and congratulations to the Central government led by the Prime Minister of India Mr Modi for taking this historic decision,” it further said.