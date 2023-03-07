No toxins found in medico’s body, says medical report

According to the medical examination report in the alleged death by suicide of a 26-year-old post-graduate woman medico of Kakatiya Medical College in Telangana’s Warangal, there were no toxins in her body.

After conducting the autopsy, the authorities sent the parts of her viscera for examination to find out what kind of toxins she had taken to kill herself. (Representative photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The medico, pursuing the first year of MD in anaesthesia department, was believed to have administered herself a high dose injection of poisonous drug at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Warangal in the early hours of February 22, following alleged harassment by her senior colleague.

She succumbed on February 26 while undergoing treatment at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad. After conducting the autopsy, the authorities sent the parts of her viscera for examination to find out what kind of toxins she had taken to kill herself.

The report submitted by the department of clinical pharmacology and Therapeutics, a copy of which was reviewed by HT, submitted to the Warangal police on Sunday, disclosed that no toxins were found in any part of the body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Not detected” was the result from the samples tested for toxins in different parts of the party, as per the report.

Earlier, the Warangal police had registered it as a case of death by suicide. They had also claimed to have recovered a couple of empty injection vials near the place, where the medico was found in an unconscious state. The police had told the media then that she had “searched online for the drug that might cause instant death”.

After obtaining the report from the NIMS, Warangal police commissioner A V Ranganath , shared the developments to director general of police M Mahender Reddy to discuss the further course of action.

Ranganath told reporters that the NIMS report was not conclusive evidence for the investigation. “Just because the report says there are no toxins in the body, it doesn’t indicate that it was not a death by suicide. It has to be corroborated with the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report and final autopsy report,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The commissioner said it would take three or four days to get these reports and only after that the police would take a call on how to proceed with the investigation.

Within two days of the incident, the police had arrested the senior medico who allegedly harassed her and humiliated her in the WhatsApp group of the PG students. He was sent to judicial custody and later into four-day police custody. He was shifted to Khammam jail on Monday.

Earlier, on Thursday, a 14-member anti-ragging committee of the college also confirmed the role of the senior medico in the case. It said the senior had “deliberately targeted her” and “hosted a vindictive attitude” towards her for two months.

Later, the state shifted head of the anaesthesia department at Kakatiya Medical College Dr K Nagarjuna Reddy to government medical college at Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, for his alleged negligence in taking action.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bereaved family members of the woman medico raised suspicion that she might have been killed by the senior. They demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge of Telangana high court.

On Monday, the woman’s parents came to the DGP office in Hyderabad and requested him to step up the investigation. “We have not seen any medical reports from the NIMS. We suspect that it was not a suicide but a murder. We asked the DGP to do justice for us,” the medico’s father, also a police official with Railway Protection Force, Hyderabad, said.

He said the Warangal police had recorded his and his wife’s version on Sunday. “We only want the accused to get stringent punishment,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON