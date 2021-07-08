Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / No traces of coronavirus in Ganga, study finds: Report
india news

No traces of coronavirus in Ganga, study finds: Report

The virological study extracted the RNA of the viruses from the water samples to conduct an RT-PCR test to determine the viral load.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 07:58 AM IST
The study also included checking the biological characteristics of the river.(ANI Photo)

A government-directed study has found no traces of coronavirus in Ganga waters after dead bodies were taken out from the river in some districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19, news agency PTI reported.

The study was conducted by the National Mission for Clean Ganga under the Jal Shakti Ministry in collaboration with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research's (CSIR’s) Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), Lucknow, the Central Pollution Control Board and the state pollution control boards.

According to PTI, the study was conducted in two phases with the samples being taken from Kannuj, Unnao, Kanpur, Hamirpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Balia, Buxar, Ghazipur, Patna and Chhapra. “None of the samples collected had traces of SARS-CoV2,” the news agency reported, quoting people associated with the study.

The virological study extracted the RNA of the viruses from the water samples to conduct an RT-PCR test to determine the viral load. The study also included checking the biological characteristics of the river.

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were badly hit when the second wave of coronavirus swept the nation. There was also a fear whether the bodies, possibly of Covid-19 infected patients, had led to the contamination of the river water which is a major source of drinking for the population in the districts along it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 vaccine covid-19 covid-19 testing coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts pics that show off two different aspects of Whirlpool Galaxy

End of an era: Odisha sand artist sculpts beautiful tribute to Dilip Kumar

This majestic white tiger at an US zoo is turning heads online. Watch

Irish café worker escorts customer on wheelchair in heavy rain. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP