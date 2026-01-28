No urgency in hearing plea for death penalty to JKLF chief Yasin Malik: Delhi HC

There is no urgency in hearing the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) petition seeking the death penalty for Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief and separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case, as he is serving a life sentence and the plea seeks only enhancement of punishment, the Delhi high court said on Wednesday. The court granted NIA four more weeks as the last opportunity to file a rejoinder to Malik’s reply. In May 2022, a trial court awarded life imprisonment to Yasin Malik. (PTI)

A bench of justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja granted additional time after NIA’s lawyer, Akshai Malik, and Khawar Saleem requested the court to do so. Akshai Malik submitted that Yasin Malik filed a 70-page reply in September to the agency’s petition, and it required more time to respond.

Yasin Malik, appearing virtually, opposed the request. He said the agency had sought additional time during the last hearing on November 10 to file its reply. Yasin Malik added that he had been in limbo over the death penalty for three years, which he said amounted to trauma.

NIA’s counsel opposed the contention, saying that Yasin Malik took a year to file his response and that the agency was seeking only two to three weeks to submit its reply, as the rejoinder had gone for vetting.

“There is no urgency since Yasin is serving a life sentence. The agency just wants enhancement of the punishment, that is why let the agency file its rejoinder,” the bench said, fixing April 22 as the next date of hearing.

In May 2022, a trial court awarded life imprisonment to Yasin Malik after holding him guilty under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code. He was convicted after pleading guilty to charges related to terror funding, spreading terrorism, and secessionist activities in Kashmir in 2017.

Yasin Malik was convicted for waging war against the state, but the court at the time of his conviction noted that this case does not fall under the category of “rarest of rare crime”, warranting the death penalty. The NIA moved the high court seeking the death penalty.

In August 2024, Yasin Malik told the high court that he would argue in person and defend himself. In his 85-page reply in September last to NIA’s appeal, Yasin Malik claimed he met former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and that successive Union governments honoured the ceasefire agreement with him following his decision to renounce violence in 1994.

Yasin Malik said that he met Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Hafiz Saeed at the behest of senior Intelligence Bureau officials in India. He claimed to have closed-door meetings with top government representatives and apparent interactions with prominent figures, including Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani.