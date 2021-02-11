No VIP treatment at Amavasya: Pragyaraj I-G After Priyanka's Sangam Announcement
On the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on Thursday, Prayagraj Inspector General (IG), KP Singh said that no special treatment will be given to anyone visiting the Mela.
"As today is the peak day for Mela, we will not give VIP treatment to anyone. There is no protocol, they can come like a normal person and participate in the rituals," IG said.
This comes after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced that she will take a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.
The Congress leader will also participate in that Magh Mela at Sangam.
According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will first stay at Anand Bhawan, from where she will proceed to Sangam.
"No political program has been planned during her visit. She will return to Delhi in the evening," said the sources.
However, contrary to the sources' claim, the actions of UP Congress in-charge cannot be seen without a political prism. Her plans and programs are always designed with a motive keeping the image of the party in mind.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the sole face of Congress in Uttar Pradesh, where the party is trying to regain the political ground lost almost three decades ago.
The holy dip seems like a nod to the Hindutva cadre in the state. Yesterday too, while on her way to Kisan Panchayat in Chilkana, the Congress leader visited the Shaktipeeth Shakambhari Devi temple.
