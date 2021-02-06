'No visible expression on ground': Jaishankar on India-China talks
External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said there has been no "visible expression" of the talks going on between India and China on the ground. The talks, however, will continue, the minister said. "The disengagement talks... because it is a very complicated issue... because it depends on troops, you have to know the geography (like) which position and what is happening, this is being done by the military commanders," he said replying to a question on whether there would be any ministerial-level talks between the two countries.
Jaishankar lists 8 principles to repair ties with China, stresses mutual respect
There have been nine rounds of military-level talks over the disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh since May 5, 2020, when India and Chinese troops got engaged in skirmishes on the border. Talking about the present situation, Jaishankar said, So, military commanders have held nine rounds of meetings so far. We believe some progress has been made, but it is not, in a kind of situation where there is a visible expression of that on the ground."
"Right now the military commanders are talking and they will continue to talk," he added.
Amid the ongoing talks, fresh clashes between Indian and Chine soldiers were reported in north Sikkim at Naku La in January when Chinese soldiers were pushed back after they made attempts to intrude into Indian territory. Indian Army said it was a minor face-off, which got resolved by local commanders.
Jaishankar has recently spoken about eight principles to resolve the India-China issues, including mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests.
