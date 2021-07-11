No weekend curfew in Rajasthan today: Check fresh guidelines here

The Rajasthan government has decided to give a relaxation in Sunday's restrictions, put in place to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The decision was taken by the state home department, which issued a guideline on Saturday.

In addition to this, the state government has also taken the decision to reopen cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes with certain restrictions.

The relaxations came in view of Rajasthan reporting two Covid-19 deaths and 56 new cases on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities and infections to 8,945 and 9,53,074, respectively.

However, the Centre has expressed concern about the high Covid-19 positivity in some districts of Rajasthan. Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla chaired a meeting on Saturday to review the overall Covid-19 situation across the country. The home ministry issued a statement after the meeting in which it said that some districts in Rajasthan and other states have a positivity rate of more than 10 per cent.

Check out the new guidelines which will be in force in Rajasthan today:

As per the state government order, cinema halls/theatres/multiplex operators who have made their seating capacity information online will be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity from 9am to 8pm only for those persons who have got at least the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Further, skill development centres in the state will be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity from 6am to 8pm with the same condition for vaccination. Those who are coming from outside the state and have got the first dose of vaccine will no longer require a negative RT-PCR test report or home/institutional quarantine. Marriage functions will be permitted from 6am to 8pm with a maximum of 25 people. However, the number of guests can be increased to a maximum of 50 on the basis of a review by the area sub-divisional magistrate. Outdoor games have been allowed till 8pm but indoor games are restricted to those who are vaccinated. Hotels and restaurants are allowed to function till 8pm where at least 60 per cent of the staff has taken the Covid-19 vaccine. Auditoriums and exhibitions are allowed but will have to operate with 50 per cent strength between 6am and 8pm. City buses plying in the state will be allowed to run with 100 per cent seating capacity, but passengers are not allowed to travel while standing.