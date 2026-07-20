‘No widespread issues’: On E20, govt faces question in Parliament, minister say this in reply

The Centre on Monday said it has not received any widespread or substantiated complaints linking E20 (20% ethanol-blended) petrol to engine failures, fuel pump issues, corrosion, water contamination or other vehicle performance problems, asserting that extensive scientific studies have found the fuel safe for use under prescribed standards.

Government said while certain concerns raised in the media and on social media had come to its notice, these had been scientifically examined. (praful Gangurde)

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In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Suresh Gopi, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme has been implemented through a phased, scientifically validated process involving NITI Aayog, automobile manufacturers, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and other technical institutions.

The statement came in response to a question by Rajya Sabha MP Dr John Brittas, who sought details on whether the government had received complaints from vehicle manufacturers, automobile associations or consumer organisations about engine failure, reduced fuel efficiency, corrosion, water contamination or other issues allegedly linked to E20 petrol.

No widespread complaints, says government

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{{^usCountry}} The government said it has "not received any widespread or substantiated complaints from vehicle manufacturers, automobile associations or consumer organisations regarding engine failure, fuel pump issues, corrosion, water contamination or other performance issues attributable to E20 fuel." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government said it has "not received any widespread or substantiated complaints from vehicle manufacturers, automobile associations or consumer organisations regarding engine failure, fuel pump issues, corrosion, water contamination or other performance issues attributable to E20 fuel." {{/usCountry}}

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It added that it has "taken note of certain concerns raised in media and social media, which have been scientifically examined."

The reply further stated that "year-wise and State-wise details of such complaints are Nil."

Also Read: Ethanol blending won't lower fuel rates: Ex-HPCL chief busts ‘myth’

Studies found E20 safe for vehicles

The government said "extensive laboratory studies and field trials conducted by ARAI, SIAM, IOCL, IIP and automobile manufacturers covering parameters such as engine durability, drivability, startability, corrosion resistance, material compatibility, emissions and fuel efficiency have confirmed that E20 is safe for use under prescribed standards."

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It further said, "These studies also established that legacy vehicles do not exhibit any significant variation in performance or abnormal wear and tear due to E20." The reply added, "These extensive laboratory studies, field validation and real-world operating experience have not established any widespread adverse impact on vehicle performance due to E20 fuel."

The ministry also noted that "E15+ blended petrol has been in widespread use across the country for over three-and-a-half years and E19-E20 fuel for over two-and-a-half years." It added, "More than 20 crore two-wheelers and over 3 crore petrol cars have been operating on these blends without any verified evidence of widespread engine failure or abnormal wear attributable to E20 fuel."

Also Read: Don’t want E20, go for pure petrol, says Gadkari: What drivers in India can actually buy at the pump

No advisory on water contamination

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Replying to another part of the question, the ministry said Oil Marketing Companies have not issued any advisory warning motorists about water contamination specifically due to ethanol-blended petrol.

It said ethanol-blended petrol supplied by OMCs complies with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications, while fuel quality is monitored through standard operating procedures covering procurement, blending, storage, transportation and retail dispensing.

The ministry added that fuel quality is tested at distilleries, depots and retail outlets. Based on complaints received, OMCs have also conducted more than 30,000 quality checks at petrol pumps in the last 10–20 days to detect adulteration and ensure only specification-compliant fuel reaches consumers.

It further said state governments have been asked to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards fuel adulteration.

E20 target achieved ahead of schedule

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Highlighting the progress of the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme, the government said India has achieved 20% ethanol blending five years ahead of its original target after more than two decades of phased policy implementation, stakeholder consultations and capacity building.

Since the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2014-15, the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme has helped India save over ₹1.97 lakh crore in foreign exchange, substitute nearly 316 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil, avoid approximately 952 lakh metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, and generate more than ₹1.66 lakh crore in additional income for Indian farmers, the government said.

The ministry said the conclusion in the Press Information Bureau's June 23, 2026 release that there were "no widespread issues" related to ethanol blending was based on cumulative technical validation, scientific testing, manufacturer data, extensive real-world operating experience and continuous government monitoring.