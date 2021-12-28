e-paper
Home / India News / No ‘zero night’ celebration on New Year’s eve in Bhubaneswar

No ‘zero night’ celebration on New Year’s eve in Bhubaneswar

In its order, the BMC said the zero-hour celebration in hotels, clubs, restaurants, and mandaps on the eve of New Year 2021 is prohibited.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 19:02 IST
Posted by Deepali Sharma
The decision has been taken in addition to the order issued on November 30, in which the Odisha Government had explicitly prohibited large social gatherings.
The decision has been taken in addition to the order issued on November 30, in which the Odisha Government had explicitly prohibited large social gatherings.
         

There will not be ‘zero night’ celebration on New Year’s eve in Bhubaneswar this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, said the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In its order, the BMC said the zero-hour celebration in hotels, clubs, restaurants, and mandaps on the eve of New Year 2021 is prohibited.

The decision has been taken in addition to the order issued on November 30, in which the Odisha Government had explicitly prohibited large social gatherings.

The city civic body has also banned the New Year’s Eve celebration in any open place coming under it’s jurisdiction. It has advised the people to celebrate the New Year with their family and friends at their private house/establishments by following all the Covid norms.

Odisha has recorded 234 new Covid-19 cases, 319 recoveries and three deaths on Sunday, according to the State Health Department on Monday.The total number of positive cases has gone up to 3,28,738 cases, while the number of recoveries stands at 3,24,068. While there are 2,753 active cases in the state, 1,864 persons have succumbed to the deadly virus till now.

