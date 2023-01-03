'Nobody can buy my brother': Priyanka praises Rahul as Bharat Jodo enters UP

As he resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited a Hanuman Temple in Delhi amid huge crowds. The Congress leader was seen carrying a mace after his visit to the Marghat Hanuman Mandir of the national capital. As per Hindu beliefs, Tuesday is considered to be an auspicious day to worship Lord Hanuman. On Twitter, the grand old party shared photos of Rahul and tweeted in Hindi a popular Hindi phrase linked to Hanuman: 'Jai Bajrang Bali, Tod Nafrat ki Nali.'

Later, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra welcomed her brother in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh along the Loni Border, which was once the site of huge farmer protests last year. Praising her brother, she said: "I am happy to welcome the Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP. After a foot march of 3,000 km, the Yatra has reached here. Dear brother, I am so proud of you. All forces were used against you."

Targeting businessmen Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, who the Congress have often linked to the BJP, Priyanka Gandhi further said: "They were able to buy top leaders. They were able to buy public sector units. But they could not buy my brother, and they won't be able to."

Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari in September, and it is set to end in Srinagar later this month. The party aims to cover more than 3,500 km in all. In Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to cover a distance of nearly 120 km.

In UP, Priyanka referred to what Rahul has been saying all along as he accused the BJP over spreading hatred. "We have to open shops to sell love everywhere," she said.

