Nobody claps with one hand: Top court on lawyer-cop clash

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:57 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday for the first time commented on the recent clash between lawyers and Delhi Police officials at Tis Hazari court and observed there were problems from both sides.

A bench led by Justice SK Kaul made the remark while he was hearing a matter related to the ongoing strike in the Odisha High Court.

“There were problems from both sides. Nobody claps with one hand,” Justice Kaul remarked soon after Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra complained against alleged police brutalities.

Mishra was present as the court had asked him to assist in the matter. The top court had taken note of the long-standing strike in the Odisha HC called over the appointment of judges there. The bench wanted the BCI chairman’s assistance.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, who was also present during the hearing, condemned the lawyers for cessation of work, saying it affected access to justice.

Venugopal referred to the ongoing strikes called by lawyers in Delhi courts in the aftermath of the violence that broke out at the Tis Hazari court last week between lawyers and police over a parking dispute.

Mishra and senior advocate Vikas Singh, however, questioned the police action, claiming they had opened fire at the lawyers and did not conduct them well.

But justice Kaul retorted: “It is better if we do not say anything. Sometimes our silence is good enough. There were problems from both sides. Nobody claps with one hand. We won’t speak much.”

“This can never be an argument that you acted in a certain way because they acted like that,” justice Kaul added. The strong remarks by the judge put both Mishra and Singh on the back foot and the counsel refrained from arguing on the issue further.