Nobody knew Uorfi Javed before; Deepika Padukone was attacked as...: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut said nobody knew Uorfi Javed until BJP's moral policing made her famous after BJP leader Chitra Wagh complained against her skimpy clothes in public and the social media star was called by the Mumbai Police in connection with the complaint. In his weekly column Rokthok for the party's mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut wrote Maharashtra's politics has gone to the dogs to such an extent that now there is no issue apart from Uorfi Javed's clothes.

"BJP's moral policing of Uorfi Javed in the name of culture was avoidable. Now Uorfi has become famous and she is taking on the BJP leader. All this happened when a woman in Delhi was dragged by a car and her injured body was found without clothes," Sanjay Raut wrote in his editorial.

Linking the issue of Uorfi Javed with BJP's protest against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Pathaan, Sanjay Raut said, "Was the anger against Deepika Padukone only for her saffron bikini? Deepika Padukone went to JNU and supported the students' protest which irked the BJP and now they made an issue out of Deepika's bikini while many BJP leaders in saffron clothes do many uncivilised things." But some scenes of Pathaan were cut by the Censor Board as people from the BJP are there on the Board, the Sena leader added.

At a time when Haryana minister Sandeep Singh was accused of sexual assault, the BJP leader chose to raise her voice only on the issue of Uorfi Javed, Sanjay Raut said.

Following Chitra Kishor's complaint, Uorfi Javed filed a counter-complaint against the BJP leader for her remarks. The complaint against Wagh has been filed for threatening and criminal intimidation to harm the actor in the public domain. On January 4, the BJP leader took to Twitter and slashed Uorfi Javed for her dressing sense and asked if the women's commission would do anything to it or not.

"Half-naked women walk openly on the streets. Why is the Women's Commission itself not taking notice of this? The protest is not against Uorfi but against the attitude of walking around openly in public places. And yes...the women's commission will do anything or not?" Wagh tweeted in Marathi.

