No-confidence motion against PM Modi government: 10 things to know

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved a no-confidence motion against the government on Wednesday as the united opposition INDIA - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance decided on Tuesday. The motion was submitted in the Speaker's office at 9.20 am on Wednesday. If a no-confidence motion is submitted before 10am, it is supposed to be taken up on the same day. After Gogoi, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP Nama Nageshwara Rao filed a no-confidence motion against the government. The Lok Sabha will take up the motion at 12 noon.

No-confidence motion in Parliament: Here's all you need to know

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved the motion of confidence against the government on Wednesday.

1. The Lok Sabha Speaker will now see if the notice has the support of 50 MPs and then he will allot a time and date. The motion will be taken up at 12 noon.

2. Any Lok Sabha MP can bring a no-confidence motion provide the MP has the signature of 50 members.

3. Rule 198 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Lok Sabha specifies the procedure for moving a no-confidence motion. The member has to give a written notice of the motion before 10 am which will be read out by the speaker in the House.

4. The allotted date has to be within 10 days from the day the motion is accepted. If not, the motion fails and the member who moved the motion has to be informed about it. If the government is not able to prove its majority in the House, it has to resign.

5. This is not the first time that the opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government, but this is the first in PM Modi's second term.

6. The first no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha was moved on July 20, 2018.

7. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scored a thumping win with 325 MPs voting against the motion and only 126 supporting it.

8. The ruling party has a majority in both houses and hence the no-confidence motion is being seen as the first strong response of the opposition bloc. The opposition has been demanding PM Modi speak in Parliament on Manipur.

9. The no-confidence motion intensified the NDA versus INDIA political battle. PM Modi on Tuesday drew a parallel between INDIA and East India Company and said organisations that divided the country also had India in their names.

10. ..Let the No Confidence Motion come, Government is ready for every situation. We do want a discussion on Manipur...Before the commencement of the session, they wanted a discussion. When we agreed, they brought up the issue of Rules. When we reached an agreement on Rules, they brought in the new issue that the PM come and initiate discussion. I think these are all excuses..." Union minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said.

