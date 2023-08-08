'BJP govt shamed women, Manipur CM must resign': Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lok Sabha over the crimes against women in Manipur, saying that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led party has “shamed women”. She also demanded Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh's immediate resignation. (FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“…10,000 cases of rioting, murder and rape. Have we become so insensitive? This is the problem with this government,” the NCP leader said during the debate on the no-confidence motion in the lower house of the Parliament.

She continued her attack on the saffron party and said, “The BJP has toppled nine (state) governments in the last nine years - Arunachal, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, and Maharashtra twice. During the last nine years, we have seen price rises, LPG price rises, broken institutes.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the Lok Sabha took up a discussion on the no-confidence motion against the ruling government, several opposition MPs claimed that the government has “failed on several issues including inflation, maintaining communal harmony and safeguarding the independence of institutions.”

Gaurav Gogoi's opening remarks

Earlier, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi opened the discussion on the no-confidence motion by saying that the "Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A. was forced to bring it to break PM Modi's "maun vrat" (vow of silence) on the Manipur violence."

“The Prime Minister took a 'maun vrat' to not speak in Parliament. So, we had to bring the no-confidence motion to break his silence. We have three questions for him - 1) Why did he not visit Manipur to date? 2) Why did it take almost 80 days to finally speak on Manipur and when he did speak it was just for 30 seconds? 3) Why has the PM not sacked the Manipur CM so far?” Gogoi asked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}