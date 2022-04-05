Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Nodal agency on cybercrime on Panel’s radar
india news

Nodal agency on cybercrime on Panel’s radar

The panel, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, met the officials from the ministries of electronics and information technology, and home affairs.
Both the ministries apprised the panel of the several government departments and organisations that are already working to address cybercrime.(File Photo. Representative image)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 06:30 AM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The parliamentary committee on information and technology on Monday questioned central government officials regarding setting up of a nodal agency to address concerns regarding the surge in cybercrimes, people familiar with the matter said.

“The process to set up the agency began nearly nine years ago,” said a person familiar with the matter. “The panel wanted to be apprised of what the Centre was doing to expedite the process.”

The panel, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, met the officials from the ministries of electronics and information technology, and home affairs.

Both the ministries apprised the panel of the several government departments and organisations that are already working to address cybercrime, said the person.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP