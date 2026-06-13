Noida airport to begin international flights by year-end: CEO Nitu Samra | Interview

Passengers will be able to board flights from Noida International Airport (NIA) from June 15, marking the launch of commercial operations at the greenfield airport. Airport chief executive officer Nitu Samra and vice-chairman Christoph Schnellmann spoke to Neha LM Tripathi about the launch, connectivity plans, airline interest and the airport’s long-term growth strategy. Edited excerpts:

Can you speak about access to the airport, since that’s one of the most important factors for people when booking flights?

People stand on an escalator as they enter Noida International Airport (NIA), in Noida.(REUTERS)

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Samra: Just two days before this exciting day, let me tell you about connectivity. The airport is strategically located and well connected through the Yamuna Expressway. It offers signal-free connectivity and can be reached in around 25 minutes from Greater Noida and 45 minutes from Noida. It is also well connected to Gurugram, Faridabad and other cities.

We have ensured that different modes of transport are available to suit different budgets and requirements. These range from airport taxis and app-based cab services to bus services. Buses will be available from different cities and states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Can you tell us about your plans for international operations? When can flyers expect them, and what kind of footfall are you expecting?

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{{^usCountry}} Samra: We expect international operations to begin by the end of the year. On June 15, we will start with a few destinations and around six flights a day. From July onwards, this will be ramped up to more than 20 destinations. As operations stabilise, more destinations will be added through the year. In terms of footfall for our first financial year, we expect traffic to be in the range of 4.5 to 5 million passengers. As operations expand, we expect further growth and will continue to provide updates. Apart from the airlines that have announced services, are you in talks with others interested in operating from Noida? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samra: We expect international operations to begin by the end of the year. On June 15, we will start with a few destinations and around six flights a day. From July onwards, this will be ramped up to more than 20 destinations. As operations stabilise, more destinations will be added through the year. In terms of footfall for our first financial year, we expect traffic to be in the range of 4.5 to 5 million passengers. As operations expand, we expect further growth and will continue to provide updates. Apart from the airlines that have announced services, are you in talks with others interested in operating from Noida? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Samra: Yes, we are in discussions with several airlines. IndiGo will start operations first, followed by Akasa on June 16. We are also in talks with Air India and Air India Express, which we expect will begin services sometime soon. You are starting operations at a time when the domestic aviation industry is facing headwinds. Do you think this could affect the growth projections for the first phase? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samra: Yes, we are in discussions with several airlines. IndiGo will start operations first, followed by Akasa on June 16. We are also in talks with Air India and Air India Express, which we expect will begin services sometime soon. You are starting operations at a time when the domestic aviation industry is facing headwinds. Do you think this could affect the growth projections for the first phase? {{/usCountry}}

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Christoph: We are incredibly confident about the growth prospects for aviation in India. During the development of this airport, we navigated several major disruptions, starting with the Covid-19 pandemic. We saw air traffic rebound remarkably quickly after that. We then witnessed the war in Ukraine, and now the West Asia crisis, which has significantly disrupted aviation globally. Clearly, the West Asia crisis makes things more challenging. We have seen airlines reduce capacity and lower traffic expectations… It is difficult to predict the long-term impact… But we remain confident in the resilience of the aviation industry in India. Demand for air travel remains strong, and our long-term growth outlook for both the airport and the aviation sector remains unchanged.

One advantage this airport was expected to offer was lower fares. Critics say that advantage has been lost because of higher airport charges. What then is the airport’s USP?

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Christoph: I don’t think that is a correct assessment… We understand the importance of keeping costs competitive and have been deliberate from day one in designing infrastructure and processes that enable quick, easy and cost-efficient operations for users. We see now that tariffs that have been determined as part of the regulatory tariff determination process are absolutely competitive, on par with other greenfield and brownfield projects across the country. I am certain that tickets will be absolutely competitive.

Do you see Delhi airport as competition?

Christoph: I think the word “option” is important. With the opening of Noida International Airport, travellers to and from Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh now have a second option. We are excited to provide additional connectivity and greater choice for passengers.

What kind of international destinations can passengers expect from Noida?

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Samra: International services will begin towards the end of the year. We have received interest from several airlines for destinations in southeast Asia, the UAE and in several other international markets.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha LM Tripathi ...Read More Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling. Read Less

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