First cargo flight to take off from Noida airport on June 17

The first cargo flight from the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar will take off on June 17, Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) announced on Wednesday. The flight will be domestic, and the cargo flight schedule will be released soon, officials said. To be sure, regular commercial flights from the airport are scheduled to begin on June 15. (HT Archive)

Preparations for the event are being finalised ahead of the commencement of regular cargo services scheduled for July, according to officials who asked not to be identified, adding that Air India SATS (AISATS) – the company developing the cargo service – is working to build its network up to Europe.

“Noida Airport’s cargo service will prove to be a boon not only for Uttar Pradesh but for all of north India,” said Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer of NIAL, the state government body set up for developing the airport.

To be sure, regular commercial flights from the airport are scheduled to begin on June 15.

Officials said AISATS has developed a cargo hub spread over about 80 acres at the Noida Airport, with an annual capacity of 255,000 metric tonnes in the first phase. Both national and international facilities will be available. A cargo terminal, warehouse, trucking infrastructure, and digital management system have been set up, along with warehousing for freight forwarders, consolidation centres, truck movement, and digital shipment.

The officials cited above said that AISATS has prepared to connect Noida Airport’s network to the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Talks are underway with airlines and stakeholders for this, with implementation to begin soon.

AISATS and Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd have already entered into a partnership to jointly develop and expand cargo operations from Noida Airport. This partnership has been formed with Chennai-based international cargo airline Afcom, which will assist in deploying its aircraft at NIA and operating freight services.

Afcom operates a fleet of three Boeing 737-800 freighter aircraft, providing services to key destinations including Bangkok, Yangon, Hanoi, Colombo, Male, and Dubai. Kiran Jain, chief operating officer of NIA, said this partnership with Afcom and AISATS is an important step toward building a strong air cargo ecosystem at Noida Airport.