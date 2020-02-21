Road near Delhi blocked over Shaheen Bagh CAA protest reopens after 69 days

india

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 12:03 IST

The road connecting Faridabad to Noida which was blocked for the last 69 days since the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests began at Shaheen Bagh in south east Delhi was opened on Friday morning after intervention by the Supreme Court appointed interlocutors.

The road connecting Noida with Delhi, however, still remains closed.

The partial breakthrough is likely to ease traffic movement between Delhi and Noida that had been witnessing massive congestion due to diversion of traffic through Delhi Noida Delhi flyway and Ashram.

The interlocutors appointed by the Supreme Court had yesterday indicated the possibility of opening of some routes despite the stalemate in talks with the protestors who have refused to abandon their protest venue until the Citizenship Amendment Act they are opposing is repealed.

Senior advocates, Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran had first spoken of the possibility after the second day of negotiations with the protestors who have blocked a major arterial road connecting southeast Delhi with satellite town Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Ramchandran said she along with Hegde visited some alternative routes--blocked by the police—suggested for reopening by some women protestors.

“We urged the protesters to come up with creative solutions to the traffic situation. We are happy that the Delhi police have co-operated with our suggestions and the usage of some roads may soon be restored especially for commuters going towards Faridabad,” Hegde had said on Thursday evening.

The protests at Shaheen Bagh started on December 15, 2019 on Road 13A connecting Delhi with Noida and it led to the police placing blockades at sever alother alternative routes in the vicinity leading to severe traffic jams for commuters travelling between Noida, Delhi and Faridabad.