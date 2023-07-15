Noida floods: NDRF rescues bull priced over 1 crore

With several parts of Delhi and National Capital Region battling flood-like situation, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) is carrying out evacuation efforts. The rescuers are also seen helping animals out of the harrowing situation. Among the evacuees is an exceptionally valuable bull from the esteemed 'Pritam' bloodline, carrying an astonishing price tag of ₹ 1 crore. The NDRF posted pictures of its rescue operations on Twitter on Saturday.

The bull rescued by the NDRF.(Twitter/8th BN NDRF)

It wrote, "Team @8NdrfGhaziabad has rescued 3 cattles including India's No.1 Bull "PRITAM" costing 1 Cr. from Noida. NDRF teams are working hard to save lives in flood affected areas."

The team also posted a video in which two buffalos were seen being rescued from the flood-hit region with the help of ring boys. “Using the improvised techniques of NDRF, life buoy became the helper of the speechless,” the team tweeted.

Around 550 hectares of land along the banks of the Yamuna River in Noida have been flooded, leading to the displacement of more than 5,000 people. Gautam Buddha Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma earlier said that there was no need for the public to panic. “Government officials are working round the clock to help anyone affected due to the floods in the low-lying regions,” Verma told PTI.

According to the Irrigation Department, the Yamuna river crossed the danger mark of 200.60 meters downstream of Okhla Barrage on Thursday. Four shelters were built in Sector 134, 135, and 136 in Noida to shift the affected families from low-lying regions.

Several teams of the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force, the Provincial Armed Constabulary, Noida Police, the Fire Brigade, and the Noida Authority are engaged in rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies)

