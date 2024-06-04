Noida, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Rampur and Aligarh seats in Uttar Pradesh: Results LIVE updates

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is currently underway.

Welcome to our live blog covering the Lok Sabha election results for the key constituencies of Noida, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Rampur and Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. As the counting progresses, we'll provide you with real-time updates, insights, and analysis on the outcomes that could shape the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh and, by extension, the national political scene....Read More

The 2024 general elections have been a critical test for major alliances. Uttar Pradesh is crucial since it sends the highest number of representatives to the Lok Sabha, totaling 80 seats, making it a key factor in deciding the formation of the central government. The main contest is between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc. In the 2019 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 62 seats in Uttar Pradesh, facilitating its second consecutive term in office.