Noida, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Rampur and Aligarh seats in Uttar Pradesh: Results LIVE updates
Welcome to our live blog covering the Lok Sabha election results for the key constituencies of Noida, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Rampur and Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. As the counting progresses, we'll provide you with real-time updates, insights, and analysis on the outcomes that could shape the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh and, by extension, the national political scene....Read More
The 2024 general elections have been a critical test for major alliances. Uttar Pradesh is crucial since it sends the highest number of representatives to the Lok Sabha, totaling 80 seats, making it a key factor in deciding the formation of the central government. The main contest is between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc. In the 2019 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 62 seats in Uttar Pradesh, facilitating its second consecutive term in office.
Stay tuned for continuous updates and in-depth coverage as we bring you the latest developments from these crucial constituencies.
Lok Sabha Constituency Winning/Leading Candidate Winning/Leading Party Noida Result Awaited Result Awaited Ghaziabad Atul Garg BJP Moradabad Result Awaited Result Awaited Rampur Result Awaited Result Awaited Aligarh Satish Kumar Gautam BJP
Lok Sabha election results: Satish Kumar Gautam leads in Aligarh
Satish Kumar Gautam from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken the early leads in Aligarh.
Lok Sabha election results: Counting begins for Noida, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Rampur and Aligarh seats
Counting has started for the Lok Sabha election results in Noida, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Rampur and Aligarh seats in Uttar Pradesh
Noida, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Rampur and Aligarh results LIVE updates
Counting to begin shortly.