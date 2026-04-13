Cars burnt, roads blocked in Noida amid workers' protest; commuters describe horror

A workers’ protest over wage increase demands degenerated into arson, stone-throwing, and vandalism in Noida’s Phase 2 industrial area on Monday, prompting heavy police deployment and triggering disruption across the city.

Wreckage of a car is seen after it was burnt during a protest by factory workers demanding a hike in wages, in Noida.(PTI)

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Groups of workers gathered and blocked key roads in industrial clusters, particularly in Sectors 1, 60, and 84, and allegedly set vehicles on fire, damaged property, and threw stones during clashes, as the agitation entered its third day.

Police used force in some areas to disperse crowds and prevent further escalation. Officials said the situation was being closely monitored and additional personnel have been deployed across sensitive zones. “Adequate force has been deployed. Efforts are underway to restore normalcy,” a police officer said.

The protests, largely centred around hosiery and manufacturing units, stem from demands for higher wages and better working conditions. Workers cited wage disparities with neighbouring Haryana as a key reason for the agitation.

Visuals from the area showed damaged vehicles, smoke rising from burnt cars, and groups of workers occupying roads, bringing traffic movement to a near halt across several stretches.

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{{^usCountry}} Rahul Mehta, a commuter from Noida's Sector 62, said he was on his way to the office when people suddenly started running and shouting. "We saw a vehicle burning ahead and had to take a U-turn,” said Mehta. “Stones were being thrown, and police were trying to control the crowd. Everyone was trying to get out of there." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahul Mehta, a commuter from Noida's Sector 62, said he was on his way to the office when people suddenly started running and shouting. "We saw a vehicle burning ahead and had to take a U-turn,” said Mehta. “Stones were being thrown, and police were trying to control the crowd. Everyone was trying to get out of there." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another commuter, Alok Kumar, said he was stuck for over an hour near an industrial stretch. “It did not feel like a protest; it felt unsafe. There was no clarity on what was happening, and people were trying to escape the area.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another commuter, Alok Kumar, said he was stuck for over an hour near an industrial stretch. “It did not feel like a protest; it felt unsafe. There was no clarity on what was happening, and people were trying to escape the area.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The violence led to major traffic disruptions across Noida and adjoining Delhi, with long snarls on key routes during peak hours. Movement at critical junctions slowed significantly as roads were blocked and traffic diverted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The violence led to major traffic disruptions across Noida and adjoining Delhi, with long snarls on key routes during peak hours. Movement at critical junctions slowed significantly as roads were blocked and traffic diverted. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said efforts are ongoing to de-escalate tensions through dialogue with worker groups while maintaining law and order.

The district administration reiterated assurances on labour welfare measures, including double overtime pay, timely salary disbursal, and grievance redressal mechanisms, to address worker concerns and prevent further unrest. Authorities have appealed to workers to maintain peace and avoid rumours.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less

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