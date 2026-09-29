Noida to Delhi in 15 minutes: New Barapullah corridor opens. Check route, features

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the completed Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor on Tuesday, giving a major boost to road infrastructure in Delhi.

A view of the Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor that is scheduled to be inaugurated on September 29, 2026, in New Delhi. (ANI)

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Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma said on Monday that, along with the inauguration of the elevated corridor in the presence of Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and others, Shah will also lay the foundation for two new flyovers – Modi Mill to Kalkaji and the Savitri Cinema half flyover. He will also inaugurate the Mukarba Chowk underpass.

“Hon’ble Union Home & Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah will inaugurate the Barapulla Elevated Road Phase-III and Mukarba Chowk Underpass, and lay the foundation stone for the Modi Mill–Savitri Cinema Flyover and Loni Underpass,” CM Rekha Gupta wrote on X on Monday.

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The features of the Barapullah Phase-3 corridor

{{^usCountry}} The Barapullah Phase-3 corridor, the biggest of the four projects, aims to provide seamless connectivity between east and south Delhi, linking Mayur Vihar Phase-1 and AIIMS via signal-free carriageways. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Barapullah Phase-3 corridor, the biggest of the four projects, aims to provide seamless connectivity between east and south Delhi, linking Mayur Vihar Phase-1 and AIIMS via signal-free carriageways. {{/usCountry}}

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The flyover will merge with the existing Barapullah flyover at Sarai Kale Khan, completing a stretch of around 9 kilometres. The biggest expected benefit is faster travel.

Officials have said the corridor could reduce the average journey from East Delhi and Noida to AIIMS from around 35-40 minutes to about 15 minutes, depending on traffic and the starting point.

The project features India's first flyover corridor equipped with a dedicated cycle track, footpaths, and a special bridge structure over the Yamuna floodplain with long pillar spans to protect the river's flow.

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"With the start of the Barapullah Phase-3 corridor, signal-free connectivity will be available from Mayur Vihar Phase-1 to AIIMS. It will reduce travel between East and South Delhi and provide relief to people from traffic jams. The project is an important step towards realising the resolve of a developed Delhi," Parvesh Verma said in a post on X.

Originally approved in 2014 and initiated in 2015, the project was initially scheduled for completion in 2017.

However, it faced multiple delays and significant cost overruns, with the revised project cost now at approximately ₹1,635 crore.

The other projects

The other projects include two new flyovers to reduce traffic congestion in South Delhi and an underpass on Outer Ring Road in North Delhi.

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“These projects worth ₹1,941 crore will strengthen Delhi’s connectivity, ease traffic movement and make daily travel smoother for lakhs of commuters,” the chief minister further said.