Noida will be biggest business hub of northern India: Yogi Adityanath

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 20:45 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced to develop Noida as the biggest hub of northern India and called upon industrialists, entrepreneurs, and investors to come to the state for investment, proclaiming that “UP is the idea whose time has come”.

“Uttar Pradesh has secured second position in the country in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ due to sustained efforts of the state government during the last three years,” said the CM while presiding over an online high-level meeting ‘Invest UP’ in which representatives of industries were also present.

The state government has already announced a plan to set up country’s biggest film city in Noida.

“Out of the MoUs of Rs 4.28 lakh crore signed during the UP Investors’ Summit in 2018, MoUs worth Rs 2 lakh crore have already been rolled out,” said the CM.

“In addition to this, the UP government has received over 50 investment proposals worth over Rs 7,000 crore from investors of 10 countries, including Japan, United States, UK, Canada, Germany and South Korea. They want to shift their units from China to Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Adityanath pointed out that defence and aerospace, warehousing, data centres, electrical vehicles and pharma were some of the emerging investment sectors in UP.

“The proposed Jewar International Airport in Noida will be the biggest in North India. The Kushinagar airport is also coming up, which will cater to eastern UP. Besides, Noida will be developed as the biggest hub of Northern India,” said the CM.

He also pointed out that the state has a land bank of 20,000 acre, on which industries can be set up.

Informing about the ambitious Defence Corridor project, the CM said: “The state government’s ambitious Defence Corridor project has promised an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in the next two years.”

He said traditional areas like electronics, IT, food processing, dairy, textiles, tourism and films were still favoured investment sectors with solar power, bio-fuel and civil aviation joining these as potential investment sectors.

The CM also pointed out that UP, which contributes 8% of the country’s GDP, is a big market with a population of around 24 crore.

About infrastructure development, Adityanath said: “UP is going to have a huge network of expressways, which will criss-cross the entire country.”

A 340-km Purvanchal Expressway from Lucknow to Ghazipur, 290-km Bundelkhand Expressway linking Chitrakoot and Lucknow-Agra Expressway, 90-km Gorakhpur link expressway and 170-km Prayagraj link expressway are major e-way projects of the state government.

“The state government has also decided to construct a 600-km Ganga Expressway from Prayagraj to the National Capital Region through Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Kannauj and Meerut. This is going to be the longest expressway of the country,” said the CM.

The CM informed that Nivesh Mitra, which provides 146 services, has been successful with a track record of 98% redressal of problems of investors and entrepreneurs.

State MSME minister Siddharth Nath Singh, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Alok Tandon, additional chief secretary, MSME, Navneet Sehgal, among others, were present in the meeting.