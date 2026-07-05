Noida woman ‘takes e-rickshaw’ to Sector 18 multi-level parking facility, dies by suicide

A 49-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at the Sector 18 multi-level parking facility in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Saturday afternoon, police said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Police said the deceased was living with her family in Noida’s Sector 29 and that her husband is a businessman. (Sanchit Khanna/HT File)

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Police said the deceased woman was residing with her family in Noida, Sector 29. Her husband had started a business after retiring from the India Air Force.

"We are scanning CCTV cameras to check movement inside the building. She is suspected to have jumped from the first or second floor of the six-floor multi-level parking," the officer said.

“A team from Sector 20 police reached the spot and took the woman to a private hospital in Sector 27, where she was declared dead on arrival by the doctor,” he added.

The deceased woman’s family members also reached the spot while searching for her.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the woman had left her home without informing anyone and reached the Sector 18 multi-level parking facility. “It is suspected that she reached the parking facility using an e-rickshaw. However, we are yet to determine which floor she had reached in the six-floor multi-level parking facility, as there are no CCTV cameras installed in the parking area. However, CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being scanned,” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 20, Arvind Kumar, said, “In the preliminary investigation, the family revealed that she was suffering from depression and had also been undergoing treatment for the past 20 years.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 20, Arvind Kumar, said, “In the preliminary investigation, the family revealed that she was suffering from depression and had also been undergoing treatment for the past 20 years.” {{/usCountry}}

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Police said her body was sent for postmortem examination and further investigation is underway.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290