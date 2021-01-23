None of the deaths preceded by inoculation linked to Covid-19 vaccination: Health ministry

During a press briefing on Saturday, additional secretary of the union health ministry Manohar Agnani said that as of 6pm on January 23, a total of 15,37,190 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against Covid-19 through 27,776 sessions. Agnani said that on January 23 alone, a total of 1,46,598 beneficiaries were vaccinated. Gujarat administered 22,063 jabs, inoculating the highest number of beneficiaries for today.

In addition to the 12 states currently using the indigenous Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech along with Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, seven states -- Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal -- will be administering the vaccine from next week, he added.

"The orientation of all programme managers of these seven states was conducted today by the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and the health ministry covering all aspects of implementation protocols," he said.

India has also trained officials from other countries on administering the vaccines, the secretary said. Training of immunisation programme managers of 13 countries - Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Maldives, Mauritius, Mongolia, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Omar, Seychelles & Sri Lanka - was held spread over two days.

The additional secretary also said that a total of 11 hospitalisations have been recorded following immunizations, taking the percentage of hospitalization against vaccination to 0.0007%.

“Total hospitalization till date is 11, hospitalisation as a percentage against vaccination stands at 0.0007%. Today there was one new event of hospitalisation, (the individual) was vaccinated on January 21, and is under treatment in a government hospital, Guntur in Andhra Pradesh”, he said

Agnani said in the last 24 hours another death following vaccination has been recorded in Gurugram, but the autopsy of the deceased 56-year-old has established the cause of death as cardiopulmonary disease and not vaccination.