Non-Hindu classical dancer barred from performing in Kerala temple

Thiruvananthapuram: Popular Bharatnatyam artiste V P Mansiya has alleged that she has been barred from performing in a scheduled dance programme in April at the Koodalmanikyam temple in Kerala’s Thrissur district because she is a non-Hindu.

Mansiya, who hails from a Muslim family in Malappuram district, is married to a Hindu man and maintains that she has no religion. In a Facebook post, Mansiya wrote that she was scheduled to perform at the temple on April 21. The temple authorities sought conversion papers from her, under the impression that she had changed her religion.

Koodalmanikyam temple board chairman Pradeep Menon said though Mansiya is an acclaimed dancer temple, the rules permit only Hindus to perform inside the shrine.

The Bharatanatyam dancer had faced the ire of the orthodox section of Muslims for pursing a classical dance. Her family also faced threats from extremists.

Mansiya and her elder sister V P Rabiya, also a classical dancer, were profiled by many including HT in 2006. Later, the sisters were expelled from the mahal (mosque) committee.

Speaking to HT on Monday, Mansiya said, “We have come out of religious barrier long back. We have no idea to get a fresh stamp either. I have no religion. It seems it is difficult for people without religious confines to survive.” She added that she had faced similar problems in many temples, including the Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayur.

“I was told by an office-bearer of the temple that I can’t perform at the temple as I am a non-Hindu. I was also asked whether I was converted after marrying a Hindu. I have no religion and where should I go,” she asked in her Facbook post. Pursuing her PhD in Bharatnatyam she is married to a musician Shyam Kalyan.

“Art and artists continue to be bracketed with caste and religion. This is nothing new to me as I have suffered more such humiliations earlier also. It seems secular Kerala has not changed much. I am writing this again so as to remind that things remain same,” she said in her post.

“Mansiya has given it in writing that she has no religion. We have no other way than denying her permission under the age-old temple customs,” said Menon. He added that the issue will be taken up with the head priest of the temple -- who has the last word as far as temple customs are concerned.

Former health minister K K Shailaja and many activists criticised the decision of the temple board. “It is a serious issue. It seems one can only survive only with the tag of religion. We have to come of this mindset. Humanity is supreme, not religion. Otherwise, communalism will flourish. I am sure Kerala will set an example in amity and brotherhood,” said Shylaja.

In the 1950s, popular singer K J Yesudas, was not allowed to enter the Gurvayur temple as he was a Christian. He later performed on an open stage.

