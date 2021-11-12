Normal life hit as rains lash parts of Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad Heavy rains lashed south-coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Rayalaseema on Thursday due to depression in Bay of Bengal, coupled with south-east monsoon, throwing normal life out of gear.

The officials of the meteorological department warned of the formation of another low-pressure in Bay of Bengal which might turn into a cyclonic storm that might make a landfall in the southern parts of the country by November 17.

“Another low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal could bring more showers in south coastal districts on November 17. So, people living in low-lying areas and the farming community have to be cautious,” said chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a video conference with the collectors and disaster management authority officials.

State disaster management authority (SDMA), who attended an emergency meeting convened by chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said surface winds with a speed of 60-70 km per hour along with heavy rains wreaked havoc in Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa districts since Thursday morning. The Nellore district administration announced a holiday for schools and colleges on Thursday and Friday.

The National Disaster Response Force said that in order to tackle the heavy rains and their consequences. its 18 self-contained teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry in consultation with state authorities. Of these 18 teams, 11 are deployed in Tamil Nadu, two in Puducherry and five in Andhra Pradesh

The State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner K Kanna Babu said in a press release that one NDRF and two SDRF teams have been deployed in Chittoor and an NDRF team in SPS Nellore.

The chief minister instructed that the officials monitor the flood situation from time to time. He instructed that State and National Disaster Management teams be pressed into service to attend to the emergency requirements. He asked the collectors to arrange relief camps for the people from inundated areas and told them to provide ₹1000 as a relief to every victim.

He said all necessary precautionary measures should be taken to prevent damage and ensure that all types of medications are available at PHCs, Area Hospitals, and District Hospitals along with generators to meet emergency services without any interruption.

He ordered that due priority be accorded to power restoration works, plugging breaches to canals in case of the damages and supply safe drinking water to all those affected areas