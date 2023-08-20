Northern Army chief, GOC 14 Corps pay tributes to 9 jawans killed in Leh accident

Northern Army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and the General officer commanding (GOC) of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps (14 Corps) on Sunday paid tributes to nine bravehearts, who died in the line of duty in Leh on Saturday.



“ArmyCdrNC & all ranks salute the Bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty on 19 Aug 2023 in Ladakh and offer deepest condolences to their families,” Northern Command wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“GOC FireandFuryCorps & All Ranks salute the Bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice, in the line of duty in Ladakh on 19 Aug 23 and offer deep condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” read another post with photographs of the nine soldiers.

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and eight soldiers were killed after an army truck, that was part of a five-vehicle convoy, veered off the road and plunged into a gorge near Kiari in Ladakh around 5pm on Saturday, 7 km short of Kiari in Leh district.

The deceased jawans were identified as Naib Subedar Ramesh Lal of Sunder Nagar in Haryana; Havaldar Mahendra Singh of Morena in Madhya Pradesh; Havaldar Vijay Kumar of Shimal in Himachal Pradesh; Naik N Chandra Sekhar of Mahbubnagar in Telangana; Naik Tejpal Singh of Mewat in Haryana; Gunner Manmohan Singh of Palwal in Haryana; Gunner Ankit of Rohtak in Haryana; Gunner Tarandeep Singh of Fatehgarh in Punjab; and Gunner Bhoite Vaibhav Sampat of Satara in Maharashtra.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday condoled the death of the personnel.

“Saddened by the loss of Indian Army personnel due to an accident near Leh in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured personnel have been rushed to the Field Hospital. Praying for their speedy recovery,” Singh wrote on X.

Union home minister Amit Shah too expressed grief on the death of the soldiers. “Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ladakh in which we lost our valiant soldiers, as their vehicle fell into a gorge. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. My sincerest condolences to them. May the injured recover at the earliest,” he wrote on X.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ladakh in which we lost our valiant soldiers, as their vehicle fell into a gorge. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. My sincerest condolences to them. May the injured recover at the earliest,” read the post from Prime Minister Office.

