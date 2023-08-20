Junior commissioned officer among 9 armymen killed as truck falls into gorge in Ladakh

A junior commissioned officer and eight soldiers died when an army truck that was part of a five-vehicle convoy veered off the road and plunged into a gorge near Kiari in Ladakh on Saturday, officials said. Another soldier was injured in the accident. The vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge. As soon as the reports reached local police, a police team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. (REUTERS file)

“The convoy was moving from Leh to Kiari when the truck went off-road,” Leh-based defence spokesperson Lt Col PS Sidhu said. “Nine soldiers that included a JCO died and another was injured in the tragic incident,” he said.

The accident happened at around 5 pm, Leh senior superintendent of police PD Nitya said. The Army vehicle, with 10 personnel on board, was on its way to Nyoma from Leh when its driver lost control and it plunged into the gorge, the SSP said.

“The vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge. As soon as the reports reached local police, a police team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation,” she said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh condoled the death of the personnel.

“Saddened by the loss of Indian Army personnel due to an accident near Leh in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation,” the defence minister said on X, formerly Twitter.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured personnel have been rushed to the Field Hospital. Praying for their speedy recovery,” Singh said, without mentioning the number of soldiers killed and injured in the accident.

