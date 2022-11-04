Home / India News / Northern Railway restores platform ticket price to 10

Northern Railway restores platform ticket price to 10

Published on Nov 04, 2022 06:23 AM IST

Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager, Norther Railway, said the platform ticket prices have been restored to pre-festive rate of ₹10.

Platform ticket rates were hiked to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 in an attempt to curb the rush because of Diwali and Chhath Puja(HT)
ByHT News Desk

Northern Railway has slashed the platform ticket rates at 14 railway stations to 10, days after it was hiked to 50 in an attempt to curb the rush because of Diwali and Chhath Puja. Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager, Northern Railway, said the platform ticket prices have been restored to the pre-festive rate of 10 at Lucknow, Varanasi, Barabanki, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya Junction, Akbarpur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Sultanpur Junction, Rae Bareli, Janghai, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh and Unnao Junction.

"The rates of platform tickets in a total of 14 Railway Stations have been reduced to 10. The prices were increased to 50 because of Diwali and Chhath Puja, which has now been reduced," said Rekha Sharma, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Northern Railways.

"Tickets became cheaper at Lucknow, Varanasi, Barabanki, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya Junction, Akbarpur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Sultanpur Junction, Rae Bareli, Janghai, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh and Unnao Junction," Sharma added.

Southern and Western Railway had also increased the price of platform tickets at several stations in a bid to control overcrowding. Southern Railway had hiked the platform ticket prices from 10 to 20 at eight major railway stations in Chennai and the suburbs. The hiked ticket price will remain effective till January 31, 2023.

The railway stations which saw an increase in platform ticket rates include, Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, and Katpadi stations. The ticket prices were also increased for stations like Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur, and Avadi.

Western Railway has hiked the rate of platform tickets to 50 at Mumbai Central, Dadar, Borivali, Bandra Terminus, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna and Surat till October end.

