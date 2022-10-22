Diwali rush: Platform ticket rate hiked to 50 at these railway stations

In a bid to curb the rush at railway stations amid festive season, Western Railway has hiked the rate of platform ticket to ₹50 at few nominated railway stations of Mumbai Central Division till October end. Mumbai Central, Dadar, Borivali, Bandra Terminus, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna and Surat have been nominated for increase in rate of platform tickets to regulate number of passengers on railway premises.

“In view of festive season rush at railway stations and to regulate number of passengers on railway premises, it's been decided to increase rate of platform ticket from ₹10 to ₹50 over few nominated stations of Western Railway's Mumbai Central Division till October 31,” Western Railway said, as quoted by ANI.

Western Railway has also decided to run Weekly Festival Special Trains Ahmedabad - Amritsar, Ahmedabad-Tiruchchirappalli, Mumbai Central – MaldaTown, Mumbai Central–New Delhi, Indore–Patliputra, Ahmedabad –Patna and Ahmedabad-Delhi Sarai Rohilla. Few Holiday Special Trains will be provided additional stoppage at Valsad station for the convenience of passengers.

“For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the festive season, Western Railway has decided to run Weekly Festival Special Trains on Special Fare between Ahmedabad - Amritsar, Ahmedabad Tiruchchirappalli, Mumbai Central Malda Town, Mumbai Central - New Delhi Indore Patliputra, Ahmedabad Patna and Ahmedabad - Delhi Sarai Rohilla,” Western Railway said in a release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON