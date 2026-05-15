'Not an iota of truth': PM Modi rubbishes reports of 'tax' on foreign travel amid oil price hike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday rejected reports claiming that the government is considering imposing a “tax or a surcharge” on foreign travel amid the oil price surge due to the crisis in West Asia.

In a rare direct reaction, Modi rejected the report and said there was not an “iota of truth” in it.(PMO/File)

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The reports, which the prime minister described as “false”, surfaced on the same day petrol and diesel prices in India were hiked for the first time in more than four years following a sharp rise in global crude oil prices due to the US-Iran war.

PM rubbishes ‘foreign travel tax’ claims

A CNBC-TV18 report had claimed that the Centre was discussing a temporary levy on overseas travel to manage growing fiscal pressure caused by rising crude oil prices.

In a rare direct reaction, Modi rejected the report and said there was not an “iota of truth” in it.

“This is totally false. Not an iota of truth in this. There is no question of putting such restrictions on foreign travel. We remain committed to improving ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Ease of Living’ for our people,” he wrote in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} This also put an end to speculation over possible restrictions or additional charges on international travel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This also put an end to speculation over possible restrictions or additional charges on international travel. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shortly after Modi’s statement, the media outlet withdrew the report. “Our story on government considering tax/cess on foreign travel is not accurate. We withdraw the story and regret the error,” it posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shortly after Modi’s statement, the media outlet withdrew the report. “Our story on government considering tax/cess on foreign travel is not accurate. We withdraw the story and regret the error,” it posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

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The reports comes at a time of concern over increasing fuel prices and the economic impact of tensions in West Asia.

Notably, India imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil needs and has been under pressure from rising global energy prices.

PM's appeal to save fuel

Modi on Sunday urged people to use fuel carefully and consider postponing gold purchases and foreign travel, among other steps, to strengthen the economy.

"We have to save foreign exchange by any means," he said, adding that petrol and fertiliser prices had risen sharply because of the West Asia conflict.

He said disruptions in supply chains had created more challenges despite government efforts to manage the situation. "That's why, during a global crisis, keeping the country above all else, we have to take resolutions," he added.

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"We got into work-from-home, virtual meetings, video conferencing, and many other methods during Covid-19. We got habituated to them. The need of the hour is to resume those methods," Modi said.

He also called for cutting down edible oil consumption, reducing the use of chemical fertilisers, promoting natural farming and encouraging Swadeshi products to help save foreign exchange and make the country self-reliant.

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