'Not bitten by mad dog': KCR's son counters PM Modi over 'wanted to join NDA' claim

KT Rama Rao, working president of Bharat Rashtra Samihi (BRS), on Tuesday gave a sharp response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi moments after he claimed that Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao wanted to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying that BRS was ‘not mad enough’ to join the alliance led by the saffron party. “Have we been bitten by a mad dog that we will join NDA?” he asked while countering PM Modi's claim.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao(ANI)

PM Modi, while addressing a public meeting in Telangana, claimed that KCR had expressed his willingness the BJP-led NDA when both of them met in 2020 after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. The Prime Minister, taking a dig at the Telangana CM, further said that he ‘didn’t give him (KCR) entry to NDA'.

Terming BJP as the ‘biggest jhoot factory of India’, KTR took a sharp dig at PM Modi by calling him the ‘chancellor of the WhatsApp university (referring to the spreading of misinformation through WhatsApp forwards)’. “What I found amusing are the white lies of PM. Clearly fabricated,” he said.

KTR further pointed out that PM Modi is ‘inconsistent’ in his claims, referring to his earlier remark wher he said BRS had funded the Congress in Karnataka and drawn parellel to his recent comment on KCR's willingness to join the NDA.

"Today many parties including Shiv Sena, JD(U), TDP, Shiromani Akali Dal have left BJP...Who is with you? Who do you have except CBI, ED and I-T?" he asked.

The BRS and BJP-led central government are in a bitter relationship. At one point, BRS MPs showed support to different NDA bills in the past, the party has remained a strong critic of PM Modi and BJP.

