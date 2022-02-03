Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Not completely accurate’: Natwar Singh counters Rahul Gandhi's remarks on China-Pakistan ties
india news

‘Not completely accurate’: Natwar Singh counters Rahul Gandhi's remarks on China-Pakistan ties

India's two neighbouring countries have been ‘close allies’ since the 1960s, the former EAM said, reacting to the Congress leader's remark that the incumbent BJP-led central government had brought the two nations together.
Former external affairs minister K Natwar Singh (File Photo/HT)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 02:30 PM IST
ByHindustan Times, New Delhi

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a speech in the Lok Sabha, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of bringing China and Pakistan closer, former external affairs minister K Natwar Singh said on Thursday that Gandhi's remarks were 'not completely accurate.'

“I'm surprised that nobody from the government's side got up to remind Rahul Gandhi that what he has said is not completely accurate. China and Pakistan have been close allies since the 1960s. It started in his great grandfather's time, who took the Kashmir issue to the United Nations,” news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying, referring to the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

 

RELATED STORIES

The former Congress president made these remarks on Wednesday, while speaking in the Lower House, as he replied to the debate on President Ram Nath Kovind's January 31 address to Parliament, which marked the beginning of the ongoing Budget session.

“The Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do. The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. What you have done is, you have brought them together,” the Member of Parliament from Kerala's Wayanad said.

He also warned the government against being under illusion. He said, “Do not underestimate the force that is standing in front of you. You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India.”

While the comment, predictably, drew furious response from ministers and BJP leaders, the United States, too, responded, saying that it ‘won’t endorse' such remarks.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP