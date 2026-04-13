Not even 20% of 525 promises fulfilled by DMK: Palaniswami to HT

Ahead of the high-stakes Tamil Nadu assembly elections, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) speaks to HT on a range of critical issues shaping the 2026 polls. Edited excerpts: AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami during an election campaign in Tamil Nadu earlier this month. (X)

What is the mood you are sensing on the ground?

I have been meeting people since July last year with the slogan, “let’s protect the people. Let us save Tamil Nadu.” Everywhere I go, I can sense that people are disgusted with the current DMK rule in the state. I have seen first hand, the anger and rage of the people affected by the anarchy of the ruling party, the breakdown of law and order, murder, robbery, rape, a situation where children or the elderly do not feel safe walking the streets, skyrocketing prices. People are waiting to bring in a revolution by the press of a button this election.

Your alliance with the NDA marks a significant political decision. How do you think this alliance benefits Tamil Nadu?

We are united in our aim to eradicate the hereditary and family politics that has been running rampant in Tamil Nadu and also, to eliminate the anarchic and corrupt rule of the evil DMK. It is a fact that without the support of the central government , the welfare schemes needed by the people of the State cannot be implemented. Therefore, we are going to meet people’s requirements and demands by forming the NDA alliance in coordination with the BJP that is running the central government and parties that care about the welfare of the nation. The people of Tamil Nadu are giving us great support.

What role will the AIADMK play in this alliance?

We have allocated constituencies based on the strength of each party. Everyone in our party has risen through the ranks based on hard work. The AIADMK, BJP, PMK and AMMK are contesting under their respective party symbols. Other parties, including the TMC (Tamil Maanila Congress), are contesting under symbols of their choice. Unlike the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, we do not function with an authoritarian mindset. We do not treat our alliance partners as subordinates, as MK Stalin does with his allies. People will clearly understand the difference between our alliance and that of the DMK.

What according to you are the biggest gaps in the performance of the DMK government?

Out of the 525 promises made by the DMK during the 2021 elections, not even 20% have been fulfilled. However, they falsely claim to have achieved 90%. Over the past five years, the revenue of the Tamil Nadu government has increased manifold. The state, which had accumulated a debt of ₹5 lakh crore over 73 years, has seen reckless spending over the past five years. The CM has burdened every citizen of Tamil Nadu with a debt of ₹1.25 lakh.

You have repeatedly criticised the DMK for being a hereditary regime. But in Tamil Nadu, whether it was Karunanidhi, Jayalalithaa, and now MK Stalin, hasn’t an individual personality-based politics always determined electoral success?

Individual leadership is different from politics. Succession politics is different. The revolutionary leader MGR did not enter politics as the blood relative of any political leader. The revolutionary leader Amma was the same too. But Mr MK Stalin is not like that. He grew up in the shadow of his father, M Karunanidhi. He was deliberately made a political leader by M Karunanidhi. If Mr Stalin had joined any other party besides Karunanidhi’s DMK, he would not even have become the branch secretary. And just like how his father elevated him within the party without any success, Mr Stalin has done the same for his son Udhayanidhi by elevating him to the status of deputy chief minister. This kind of a situation does not exist within the AIADMK. Everyone here has risen through hard work alone.

The NDA is pushing the idea of a “dual engine” government. In a state that has historically resisted central government dominance, will a closer alignment with New Delhi help, or, will it hurt the AIADMK politically?

No matter what is within the state government’s administration, only if the states work together with the central government, can they take forward welfare schemes without hindrance. There have been allegations that the DMK government, over the last five years, has acted on the model of ‘collection, commission, and corruption’ and has earned lakhs of crores through corruption. They are resorting to deliberate confrontations with the union government to divert attention from cases against them. As a result, it is the people of Tamil Nadu who are being affected and who are suffering.

NEET continues to be a major political issue in Tamil Nadu. Give another chance, how Will your government approach it differently?

We will continue to find a legal solution to the NEET exam. The Congress and the DMK, who are responsible for bringing the NEET exam across India, should apologise to the people of Tamil Nadu. I believe that the 7.5% internal reservation in Tamil Nadu will continue to be maintained so that students from poor families and even those from the middle class, especially those studying in government schools, are not affected by the NEET entrance exam.

Are you worried that anti-DMK votes this election might get split as newcomers such as Vijay try to disrupt the two way contest?

All votes against the evil DMK and its anti-people regime will go to the AIADMK, which works for the welfare of the people. If anyone has entered the fray with dreams of dividing the anti-DMK votes and hence, benefitting the DMK, their dream will be defeated. Such a dream is merely a day dream.

What will be the party’s top three priorities in the first year of governance?

Good governance is our foremost objective. Our leader, Amma (Jayalalithaa) had previously ensured corruption-free administration and introduced several welfare schemes for the people of Tamil Nadu. Under the AIADMK administration, law and order will be strictly maintained, and the circulation of narcotic substances will be brought under control. Stringent action will be taken against those involved in crimes against women. Women and the elderly will receive financial assistance. Students and the youth will receive support for education and employment. Immediate steps will be taken to implement our election manifesto, including the disbursement of ₹10,000 monthly assistance for every family.