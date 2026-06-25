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'Not everything is about politics': Anil Kumar Rastogi's latest remark over PM Modi-Padma awards video

The actor added that he is a supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and holds high regard and respect for PM Modi.

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 09:34 am IST
By HT News Desk
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After a clip of Dr Anil Kumar Rastogi's interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Padma Awards on Wednesday went viral, the 83-year-old actor took to X to answer back trolls.

President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Shri to Anil Kumar Rastogi during the second civil investiture ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, (PTI)

In a fresh response, the Padma Shri award winner stated that "not everything is about politics," adding that it was "unfortunate that of all the things that happened in the ceremony, this is what some people want to concentrate on."

The video in question shows Dr Rastogi walking to the stage to receive his Padma Shri and greeting PM Modi with folded hands midway, missing the handshake that the prime minister appeared to initiate.

"I was out to receive one of India's highest civilian awards, a big achievement for me, was anxious and overwhelmed and missed that stretched hand! That does not mean I respect the man any less!" Dr Rastogi wrote in a note shared on X.

The actor added that he is a supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and holds high regard and respect for PM Modi.

Also Read | I'm over 80': Actor Anil Kumar Rastogi slams trolls over awkward moment with PM Modi at Padma awards

Dr Anil Kumar Rastogi was conferred with the Padma Shri on Tuesday for his contribution in the field of theatre, cinema, radio, and television.

As per an official government release, he has staged around 1000 shows of a hundred plays, worked in over 75 feature films, and 500 episodes of TV shows.

Dr Rastogi is also an accomplished scientist with over 78 co-authored research publications, and a philanthropist for destitute patients.

 
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