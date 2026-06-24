I'm over 80': Actor Anil Kumar Rastogi slams trolls over awkward moment with PM Modi at Padma awards

Well known actor Dr Anil Kumar Rastogi on Wednesday answered back at comments by those he described as making fun of an awkward greeting moment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Padma awards ceremony on Tuesday, where President Droupadi Murmu conferred him with the prestigious Padma Shri. Dr Anil Kumar Rastogi folded hands while PM Modi appeared to initiate a handshake at the Padma awards ceremony on Tuesday (PTI video grab)

The actor's response came under a post by Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Saket Gokhale, who decoded the moment as “Modi’s event management fail”.

Gokhale made the remark as a caption with a video that showed Dr Rastogi walking to the stage to receive his Padma Shri and greeting PM Modi with folded hands midway, missing the handshake that the prime minister appeared to initiate.

Anil Kumar Rastogi hits back at trolls As more reactions to the video surfaced, the 80-year-old Padma Shri recipient took to social media to hit back at the trolls, emphasising that he has huge respect for the prime minister.

“For all those making fun, I’m a man of 80+ years, this was an oversight on my part due to my age. I have huge respect for our PM and feel that he is the best choice we currently have for running the country!” he said, reacting to the post by Saket Gokhale.