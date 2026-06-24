Shaan gives a shoutout to Alka Yagnik, says fans would love to see her comeback: ‘You are our pride and joy’

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik made a rare public appearance on Tuesday to receive the Padma Bhushan Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She appeared visibly frail during the event, and later opened up about her health concern in an Instagram post. Singer Shaan, who has worked with the singer in many songs, has now given a sweet shoutout to her in the comments and wished for a speedy recovery. Shaan said Alka Yagnik richly deserved the Padma Bhushan honour.

What Shaan wrote Shaan commented on Alka's Instagram post, “Most Deserved Alka Ji !!! You are our Pride and Joy !!! And nothing would please your fans more than You finding your health and wellbeing back and Finding the Confidence and Motivation to Come back to Regale Us with Your Voice like only You can !!”

In her post, Alka addressed concerns about her health, revealing that she has been staying away from public appearances as she is “slowly finding my way back.” Talking about her health, Alka wrote, “For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way.”