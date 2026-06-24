Alka Yagnik breaks silence on health after frail appearance at Padma Awards ceremony worries fans: ‘Finding my way back’

Veteran singer Alka Yagnik made a rare public appearance on Tuesday as she attended the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony in Delhi to receive the Padma Bhushan honour. The outing marked one of her first public appearances since revealing her battle with a rare hearing disorder. However, videos of the singer, who appeared visibly frail, sparked concern among fans about her health. The singer has now addressed concerns around her health. Alka Yagnik received the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu on June 23. Alka Yagnik addresses health concerns Alka was honoured with the Padma Bhushan honour at the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony on June 23. She was conferred with the prestigious award by the President, Droupadi Murmu. Several videos from the ceremony have surfaced on social media, showing Alka looking visibly frail as she was assisted by a female volunteer while walking up to receive the honour from the President. The videos quickly caught attention on social media, with many fans expressing concern over the singer's health. Early on Wednesday, Alka took to Instagram, seemingly addressing concerns about her health, revealing that she has been staying away from public appearances as she is "slowly finding my way back." “For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way,” Alka wrote while sharing an image of herself from the ceremony with the President.

She continued, “Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges.” Talking about her health, Alka wrote, “This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey.” “I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for conferring upon me this extraordinary honour. I accept it with immense humility and respect. Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me,” she added. The singer wrapped up the post by mentioning that she didn’t just accept an award, but “felt the love of millions who have been a part of my journey”.