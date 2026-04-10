President renominates Harivansh Narayan Singh to Rajya Sabha

President Droupadi Murmu has nominated senior journalist-turned-politician Harivansh Narayan Singh to the Rajya Sabha, a day after his previous term ended on April 9. Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh. (Sansad TV)

The decision, taken under the provisions of Article 80 of the Constitution, has sparked discussions from Delhi to Bihar.

Singh’s earlier tenure in the Upper House ended this week, and notably, the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) did not formally renominate him this time. This had led to speculation that his parliamentary career might come to an end. However, the President’s nomination has effectively reset that narrative, ensuring his continuation in Parliament.

Under Article 80, the President is empowered to nominate up to 12 members to the Rajya Sabha from fields such as literature, science, art and social service. Singh, who has a long background in journalism and public life, has now been brought back to the House under this constitutional provision.

First elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014 with JD(U) support, Singh has remained an active parliamentary figure. In 2018, he was elected deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha, a position he retained after being re-elected in 2020. During his tenure, he has been credited with maintaining procedural balance and decorum in the House.

Considered close to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Singh has navigated shifting political alignments without relinquishing his constitutional role. Even when JD(U) distanced itself from the NDA in previous years, he declined to step down as deputy chairman, asserting that the office was constitutional rather than political.

His presence at the inauguration of the new Parliament building, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had earlier drawn attention, especially amid an opposition boycott. The episode had fuelled speculation about his positioning within the broader political spectrum.

With his renomination, political observers see not just a personal milestone for Singh but also an indication that his experience and institutional role continue to be valued in New Delhi’s evolving political landscape.

Patna-based political observer and a close associate of Singh, Surendra Kishore said that his nomination indicates his political acumen had impressed the prime minister. “His re-nomination is the prize for his dedication, values and intellect,” he said.