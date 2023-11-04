HTLS | ‘Not freebies, but empowerment’: Piyush Goyal on Centre’s schemes

The Narendra Modi government has ensured unbiased implementation of social welfare schemes and no eligible family has lost out on benefits over the nine and a half years, said Union minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday. Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit, Goyal said the schemes were not like the Congress’s revris (freebies) but means of empowerment.

Union minister Piyush Goyal speaks at the HT Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. (HT Photo)

He said the saturation of schemes has ensured no family is left out. Goyal added some of the families have got benefits from “multiple schemes” worth lakhs of rupees.

Welfare schemes have been a key area of focus for the Modi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP has maintained that the implementation of social schemes has created a new set of voters, the beneficiaries or the labharthis.

The party is banking on the beneficiaries in the assembly polls in five states this month.

Goyal, who is in charge of commerce and industry and textiles, said there is a trust deficit among the people towards the Congress, which has not fulfilled its promises, He added the electorate sees Modi as a leader who delivers.

“This faith that people have in the BJP...Our strength is that the party has leaders who are rooted, connected to the people, have ethics and honesty in their work...People are conscious of the fact that an honest government can give better life and future.”

Goyal said the BJP was confident it will retain power in Madhya Pradesh and remove Congress from power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. “In all the states, there will be BJP. In Telangana, it is a long way off and will have to wait for how it pans out.”

He said it was erroneous to assume that there was no anti incumbency against the Congress. “There is anger and trust deficit against the Congress for not keeping promises in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka,” Goyal said.

He said the Congress leaders were bickering and jostling for the top slot, citing the rift between Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. Goyal insisted the BJP has its house in order.

“People have faith in the collective strength of the party [BJP]. They know the party will not break over power struggles,” he said. He added the people want an honest government.

Goyal said the BJP does not shy even away from taking on allies. “If anyone does anything wrong...we will fight corruption. This is our commitment to the country,” he said.

Goyal maintained the BJP has not politicised the issue of Ramjanamabhoomi and that the Ram Temple is not an election issue but that of faith. He was responding to a question on the politics over the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “We are satisfied that the dream of building a grand temple is nearing completion.”

The temple will be opening to the public on January 22. Construction of the temple was BJP’s long pending promise. The Ramjanamabhoomi movement is credited for the party’s political revival in the 1990s.

