‘Not hurrying anything’: What DK Shivakumar said on Delhi visit amid Karnataka CM tussle

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Friday sought to quell speculation over a possible change of leadership in Karnataka, insisting that he was not seeking any post and that the Congress high command would take a final call. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar speaks to reporters regarding the ongoing leadership issue in the state.(PTI)

His remarks come as the Congress government crosses the halfway mark of its tenure on November 20, rekindling debate over the power-sharing formula and fuelling speculation triggered by recent social media posts from both Shivakumar and chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Responding to questions about the ongoing tussle, Shivakumar told reporters, “I don't want anything. I am not hurrying anything. My party will make the decision. I don't want any community angle. Congress is my community, and my love is for all sections of society,” news agency ANI reported.

He also stressed that his visit to Delhi would not be related to the leadership issue but to raise Karnataka’s concerns ahead of Parliament’s Winter Session. “I will definitely go to Delhi. It is our temple. Congress has a long history, and Delhi will always guide us,” he said, adding that he plans to meet MPs to push stalled state projects.

Shivakumar hints at leadership change

Talks of a possible power transfer in Karnataka resurfaced after the 63-year-old deputy chief minister, widely seen as a potential successor to 77-year-old Siddaramaiah, posted on X about the importance of keeping one’s word.

The post was widely interpreted as a public reminder to the party leadership about a reported promise to make him CM for the second half of the state government’s five-year term.

“Keeping one's word is the greatest strength in the world! Be it a judge, president or anyone else including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. Word power is World power,” Shivakumar wrote.

However, the grand old party has not officially confirmed any “2.5-year each” arrangement. Shivakumar has previously alluded to a “secret deal” but did not provide further details.

Siddaramaiah fires back

Hours after Shivakumar’s post, Siddaramaiah appeared to respond using similar language, while highlighting his ongoing work and asserting his intent to complete the full term.

“The mandate given by the people of Karnataka is not a moment, but a responsibility that lasts five full years,” the CM wrote. “A Word is not power unless it betters the World for the people. Our Word to Karnataka is not a slogan, it means the World to us.”

Referring to his previous term as CM (2013–18), he added, “157 of 165 promises were fulfilled with over 95% delivery. In this term, 243+ promises out of 593 are already completed, and every remaining promise will be fulfilled with commitment, credibility, and care.”

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, a Karnataka native and former CM contender, has maintained that any decision on the CM post would be taken solely by the high command, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, and need not be discussed publicly.